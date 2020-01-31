Ink Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,755.00 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, Ink has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $5,755.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, LBank, Coinnest and Exmo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Exmo, HitBTC, CoinEgg, Gate.io, Coinrail, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, TOPBTC, Coinnest, LBank and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

