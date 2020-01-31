Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 2.25 Per Share

Inland Homes PLC (LON:INL) announced a dividend on Friday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Inland Homes’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

INL stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 84 ($1.10). 790,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,070. Inland Homes has a 12-month low of GBX 54.10 ($0.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 90.40 ($1.19). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $174.36 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Get Inland Homes alerts:

Inland Homes Company Profile

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield sites for residential and mixed use projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of homes; letting or operating of real estate properties; and operation of a sports club.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.