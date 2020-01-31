INMAX (INX) Price Reaches $0.0540 on Top Exchanges

INMAX (CURRENCY:INX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. INMAX has a total market cap of $84,639.00 and $17,945.00 worth of INMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One INMAX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0540 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CoinExchange. In the last week, INMAX has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $269.93 or 0.02895595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00194556 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00030162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121735 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

INMAX Token Profile

INMAX’s genesis date was September 28th, 2018. INMAX’s total supply is 6,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,568,188 tokens. INMAX’s official Twitter account is @innovaminex. INMAX’s official message board is medium.com/@inmax_exchange. INMAX’s official website is inmax.live.

INMAX Token Trading

INMAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INMAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

