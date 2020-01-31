Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Inogen had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Inogen from $47.50 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inogen in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Shares of Inogen stock opened at $45.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Inogen has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $155.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Inogen by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inogen by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,534 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.