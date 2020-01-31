Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Shares Sold by Eventide Asset Management LLC

Eventide Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC owned 0.99% of Inphi worth $33,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPHI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,170,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,930,000 after purchasing an additional 254,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inphi by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,148,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,679,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inphi by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after acquiring an additional 105,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,927,000.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPHI traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 40,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,815. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Inphi Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $85.04.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Inphi news, Director Chenming Hu sold 7,000 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $497,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,650,713. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $171,672.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,960 shares of company stock worth $4,032,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Inphi from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $79.00 price target on Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a report on Sunday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Inphi Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.