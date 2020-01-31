Insider Buying: Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) Insider Buys 20,930,000 Shares of Stock

Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) insider Africa Oil Corp. purchased 20,930,000 shares of Africa Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600,233.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 256,982,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,038,890.29.

Shares of AFE stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.33. 306,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,552. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26. The company has a market cap of $225.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.37. The company has a current ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 24.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Africa Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.37.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

