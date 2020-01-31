Insider Buying: Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) Insider Buys 55 Shares of Stock

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) insider Stewart Hamilton acquired 55 shares of Arrow Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 271 ($3.56) per share, for a total transaction of £149.05 ($196.07).

Stewart Hamilton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Stewart Hamilton bought 56 shares of Arrow Global Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.53) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($197.42).

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 265.66 ($3.49) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 263.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 235.07. Arrow Global Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 166.20 ($2.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $470.09 million and a PE ratio of 12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 610.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Global Group from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Arrow Global Group in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Arrow Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 294.86 ($3.88).

Arrow Global Group Company Profile

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

