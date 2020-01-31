Insider Buying: Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Axcella Health Inc (NASDAQ:AXLA) CFO Laurent Chardonnet acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $14,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $18,105.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laurent Chardonnet also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Axcella Health alerts:

On Monday, January 27th, Laurent Chardonnet acquired 352 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $1,738.88.

On Friday, January 24th, Laurent Chardonnet acquired 313 shares of Axcella Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, with a total value of $1,539.96.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.84. 38,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,739. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Axcella Health Inc has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.04). Research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health Inc will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axcella Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Axcella Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axcella Health

There is no company description available for Axcella Health Inc

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.