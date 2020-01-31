Insider Buying: Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) Insider Acquires 6,015 Shares of Stock

Integrafin Holdings PLC (LON:IHP) insider Robert Lister acquired 6,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, for a total transaction of £29,714.10 ($39,087.21).

Shares of IHP stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 495 ($6.51). 755,046 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.91. Integrafin Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 285 ($3.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 480 ($6.31).

Get Integrafin alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Integrafin’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Integrafin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IHP. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Integrafin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on shares of Integrafin in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

About Integrafin

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform, which offers asset custody, transaction processing, advisory services, portfolio monitoring, and reporting tools. Its Transact platform enables advisers to simplify management of the complex investment needs of clients; provides personal service to advisers and their clients; offers access to approximately 8,000 funds and assets listed on stock markets; and provides access to report and analysis tools, investment portfolio management, lifetime cash flow modelling, and others.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Integrafin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrafin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.