Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 208 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 762 ($10.02) per share, for a total transaction of £1,584.96 ($2,084.93).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 194 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 782 ($10.29) per share, for a total transaction of £1,517.08 ($1,995.63).

On Friday, November 29th, Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 215 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £1,515.75 ($1,993.88).

LON MAB1 traded up GBX 21.92 ($0.29) on Friday, hitting GBX 786.92 ($10.35). 13,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,178. The company has a market cap of $406.15 million and a PE ratio of 30.62. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 532 ($7.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 825 ($10.85). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 740.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 631.73.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

