Insider Buying: Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, for a total transaction of $142,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $81,500.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 22,262 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.56 per share, with a total value of $34,728.72.

On Monday, January 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 104,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,339. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Opko Health Inc. has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $985.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.21.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in Opko Health by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,003,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 910,925 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Opko Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 140,145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 4,068.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 455,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 444,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

