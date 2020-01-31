Insider Buying: Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Purchases 500 Shares of Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) CEO Vito S. Pantilione purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $11,585.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 237,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,506,999.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $25.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Parke Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 2,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Parke Bancorp by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PKBK shares. BidaskClub lowered Parke Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Parke Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

