Insider Buying: PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) Major Shareholder Purchases 92,299 Shares of Stock

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management purchased 92,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.82 per share, with a total value of $1,552,469.18. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Highbridge Capital Management purchased 2,214 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,674.88.

On Thursday, January 16th, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 16,359 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $285,137.37.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Highbridge Capital Management acquired 43,029 shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $762,904.17.

PKD stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.82. 94,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.26. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ (NYSE:PKD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 42.51%. The firm had revenue of $160.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 million. Analysts predict that PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKD shares. ValuEngine upgraded PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $

Parker Drilling Company provides contract drilling and drilling-related services, and rental tools and services to the energy industry. It operates through two business lines, Drilling Services and Rental Tools Services. The Drilling Services business line drills oil, natural gas, and geothermal wells with company-owned rigs and customer-owned rigs; and operates barge rigs for drilling oil and natural gas in the shallow waters in and along the inland waterways and coasts of Louisiana, Alabama, and Texas.

