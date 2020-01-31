Insider Buying: Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00.

PFE stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.19. 13,719,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,090,724. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $207.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 362.7% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

