Insider Buying: Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) Insider Purchases 6,250 Shares of Stock

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) insider Iain Wetherall bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 4,110 ($54.06) per share, for a total transaction of £256,875 ($337,904.50).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,191 ($55.13) on Friday. Wizz Air Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2,794 ($36.75) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,359 ($57.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,047.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,769.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 16.28.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,550 ($59.85) to GBX 4,900 ($64.46) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 4,380 ($57.62) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Wizz Air to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 3,480 ($45.78) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wizz Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,338.89 ($57.08).

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.