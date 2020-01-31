Insider Selling: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Sells 6,337 Shares of Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laurie Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $114.79. 484,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,814. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.81 and a 52 week high of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.44.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.28.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

