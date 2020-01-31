Insider Selling: Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Sells 312,000 Shares of Stock

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard sold 312,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$165,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$183,610.55.

Ian Pritchard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Ian Pritchard sold 100,000 shares of Belo Sun Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$53,000.00.

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.52. 160,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,836. The company has a quick ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.37.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

