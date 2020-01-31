Insider Selling: Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Major Shareholder Sells 13,920 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

Shares of CRNX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.48. The stock had a trading volume of 43,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 17.18 and a quick ratio of 17.18. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $28.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 487,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

