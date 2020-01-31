Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells 25,800 Shares of Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Lee R. Mitau sold 25,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,399,392.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GGG stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.15. 3,556,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,104. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $55.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,382,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,901,000 after acquiring an additional 517,850 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,117,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,039,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,192,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,328,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

