Insider Selling: Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Sells 5,443 Shares of Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the sale, the executive now owns 111,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GPMT stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.29. 543,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a current ratio of 28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $19.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on GPMT shares. JMP Securities cut shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 95.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 53,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

