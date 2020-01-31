Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) CEO Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of LMT traded down $7.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $428.12. 1,650,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $408.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.20. The company has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.81.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.