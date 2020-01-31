Insider Selling: Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Sells 1,108 Shares of Stock

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total transaction of $481,725.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LMT stock traded down $7.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $428.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,650,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $287.79 and a 52-week high of $438.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 198.95%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.81.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

