Insider Selling: Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) VP Sells 2,555 Shares of Stock

Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE MCD traded down $1.92 on Friday, hitting $214.26. 1,562,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,500,137. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after acquiring an additional 397,624 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271,313 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $646,444,000 after acquiring an additional 31,862 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,762,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $593,146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,440,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $309,199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,793 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.