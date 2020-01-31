Insider Selling: Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Sells 12,300 Shares of Stock

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CASH traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $37.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.15. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.52%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 18,566 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,487 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 14,661 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,360 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,993,000 after buying an additional 448,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

