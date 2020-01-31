Insider Selling: Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Sells 110,000 Shares of Stock

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $3,701,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,782.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE RXN traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,077,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,444. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $24.24 and a 1 year high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 169,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 240.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 288,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RXN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Rexnord in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

