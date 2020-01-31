Insider Selling: Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $302,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:STX traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.99. 2,898,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,914. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.80. Seagate Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.63 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 61.26%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

STX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 1,146.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

