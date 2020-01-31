Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $1,208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,605. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of -67.33 and a beta of 1.94. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $29.91 and a 52-week high of $55.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 22.03%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 222,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,998,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Smartsheet by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 244,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,962,000 after buying an additional 53,581 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

