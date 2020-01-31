Insider Selling: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Sells 10,371 Shares of Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Director Dick Allen sold 10,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $787,470.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,879.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TNDM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.04. 1,791,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,324. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 1-year low of $40.46 and a 1-year high of $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $94.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.46 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridge City Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TNDM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

