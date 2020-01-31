Insider Selling: Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Sells 5,262 Shares of Stock

Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 5,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $79,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,822 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,553.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mary Kathryn Riskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 1,524 shares of Two Harbors Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $23,012.40.

Shares of NYSE TWO remained flat at $$15.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,787,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $58.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.40 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 27.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWO. FMR LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 153,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,421,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,016,000 after purchasing an additional 92,724 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 252,944 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,593,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TWO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.20 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

