Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Sells 11,975 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $736,103.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,847.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QURE traded down $3.88 on Friday, hitting $55.44. 267,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Uniqure NV has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QURE shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Uniqure by 275.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

