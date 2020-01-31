Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells 23,583 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 23,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,460,731.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,979 shares in the company, valued at $19,262,039.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.50. The company had a trading volume of 39,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.16. Uniqure NV has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,670.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.12%. The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniqure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Uniqure by 275.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $216,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the third quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Uniqure during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.