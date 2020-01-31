Insider Selling: Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Sells 1,478 Shares of Stock

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $91,842.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,583,097.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Alexander Edward Kuta III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Uniqure alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $275,880.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $298,360.00.

On Friday, November 15th, Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $208,320.00.

Shares of QURE stock traded down $3.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,656. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 0.85. Uniqure NV has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $82.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 14.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 51.12% and a negative net margin of 1,670.86%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uniqure NV will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 44.4% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,410,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,863,000 after purchasing an additional 740,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 693,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 12.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,766,000 after purchasing an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 92.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,680,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uniqure during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,854,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Uniqure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.