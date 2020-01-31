Insider Selling: Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Sells 3,470 Shares of Stock

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $191,370.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,396,011.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

WGO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 19,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,241. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.20. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.69 and a 12 month high of $57.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.77.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WGO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 21.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 16,903 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $4,058,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $2,259,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth about $13,012,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

