Insight Folios Inc Acquires New Shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 59,788 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,498,000 after acquiring an additional 985,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,222,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,295,935,000 after acquiring an additional 81,769 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,079,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $998,643,000 after acquiring an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,733,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 2,209,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,245 shares during the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TD. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. CIBC lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of TD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.18. 85,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,098. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

