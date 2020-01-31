Insight Folios Inc Acquires Shares of 54,583 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,000. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises approximately 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMP. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.73. 1,080,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $63.99.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.78% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 96.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMP. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

