Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 51,575 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,000. Emerson Electric comprises 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after acquiring an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.79. The stock had a trading volume of 187,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,696,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $55.98 and a 1 year high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The firm has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on EMR shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn acquired 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

