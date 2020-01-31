Insight Folios Inc Buys Shares of 65,795 Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,283,000. Altria Group comprises about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,913,000 after purchasing an additional 281,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,368,000 after purchasing an additional 691,381 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,280,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,541,000 after purchasing an additional 52,894 shares during the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.43. 6,012,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,222. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $39.30 and a one year high of $57.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.61 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 84.21%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Citigroup raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.19.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

