Insight Folios Inc Invests $3.54 Million in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 89,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000. Enbridge makes up approximately 3.1% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 180.7% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,100 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $62,967,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth about $23,909,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 345.9% in the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 559,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 434,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 2,847,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $32.23 and a one year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.64.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENB. UBS Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

