Insight Folios Inc Invests $3.59 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 67,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,000. General Mills accounts for 3.2% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,997 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,989,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,803,000 after acquiring an additional 278,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,522,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,043,000 after acquiring an additional 131,155 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,293,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 289,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.61.

GIS stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,571,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.80 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

