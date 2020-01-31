Insight Folios Inc Invests $3.70 Million in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,000. Archer Daniels Midland accounts for about 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,242.1% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,249 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens began coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $44.81. 298,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,607,082. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

