Insight Folios Inc Invests $4.15 Million in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 45,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,000. Duke Energy accounts for approximately 3.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.41. The stock had a trading volume of 171,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,165. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 80.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DUK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

