Insight Folios Inc Makes New $2.93 Million Investment in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 162,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,000. Invesco makes up about 2.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,727,961 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706,950 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 16,854.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,975,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,420,000 after buying an additional 1,963,904 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 940,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,901,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,858,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,488,000 after buying an additional 396,078 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,600,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,772,000 after buying an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup set a $16.50 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.71.

Shares of IVZ stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.27. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). Invesco had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.63%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

