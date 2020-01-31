Insight Folios Inc Makes New $3.06 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 238,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,057,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for about 2.7% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 163,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 38,510 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 84,077 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 243,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.57. The stock had a trading volume of 331,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,242. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $15.98.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.09%.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long bought 18,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.15 per share, with a total value of $200,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,772,332.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,087,224 shares of company stock valued at $47,999,005 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

