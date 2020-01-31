Insight Folios Inc Makes New $4 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 62,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,002,000. Southern accounts for approximately 3.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Southern news, Pres. & CEO, Southern Nuclear Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,965.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $79,693.80. Insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.20. 2,542,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,888,633. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $73.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $47.56 and a twelve month high of $70.90.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.79.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

