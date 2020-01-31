Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 119,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,000. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 3.0% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,242.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams purchased 240,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $6,240,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 880,796 shares of company stock worth $23,471,253. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EPD shares. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 5,965,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,134,023. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

