Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000. Kohl’s accounts for about 2.9% of Insight Folios Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSS. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 15.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 58.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,768,000 after purchasing an additional 207,143 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 20.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 60.5% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KSS traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.63. 252,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,605. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.54. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

