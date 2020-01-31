Insight Folios Inc Purchases Shares of 159,443 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 159,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000. Urstadt Biddle Properties comprises 3.5% of Insight Folios Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Insight Folios Inc owned 0.40% of Urstadt Biddle Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UBA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 54,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.18. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

In related news, Director Catherine U. Biddle bought 37,000 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $666,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.