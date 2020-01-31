Insight Folios Inc Takes $3.77 Million Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Insight Folios Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,378 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000. Centurylink comprises about 3.3% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 626,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,172 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centurylink during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Centurylink by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 431,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centurylink news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $831,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Centurylink stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 302,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,783,628. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. Centurylink Inc has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Centurylink Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

