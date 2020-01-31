Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,555 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,107,000. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 3.6% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,048 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 33,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $2,879,808.84. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 66,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,356.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.41. 5,833,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,253,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $96.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average of $81.43.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.