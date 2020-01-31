Insight Folios Inc Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,503 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,936,000. Target comprises approximately 4.4% of Insight Folios Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,072 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,166,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $231,621,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Target by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,231,447 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $131,654,000 after acquiring an additional 145,935 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Target by 113.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Target by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 957,762 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $102,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,165 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded down $3.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.92. The stock had a trading volume of 4,585,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,115,992. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.65. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.